Holy Family appoints Hogan principal of Grimshaw school

Terry Hogan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family School in Grimshaw welcomes Terry Hogan as its new principal starting in the 2023-24 school year.

He returns to the Holy Family Catholic Region Division after serving as the principal of Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly, says an Aug. 8 HFCRD news release.

Hogan is delighted about the new role.

“I look forward to working with the students and staff at Holy Family School and building partnerships with the families and the community,” Hogan says.

“I love taking my kids to the rink, the library, activities at the field house and, of course, the amazing school playground.

“Grimshaw has such tremendous facilities.”

Supt. Betty Turpin says she is happy to see Hogan return to the school division.

“It’s great that someone who began a journey in education can return in a leadership role,” Turpin says.

“We are excited to welcome Terry back and look forward to work with him in his role as principal of a great school in a great community.’

Hogan began his career in HFCRD in High Prairie at St. Andrew’s School and served eight years as vice-principal at Good Shepherd School in Peace River.

He was raised in the Catholic faith growing up and attended Catholic elementary and secondary schools.

Hogan has bachelor’s degrees in biology and education from the University of Windsor and also has a master’s degree in education from Nipissing University.

He has been active in athletics his whole life and has coached numerous school and club teams across a variety of sports.