Holy Family board releases education survey

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Parents of students attending schools in Holy Family Catholic Regional Division are urged to complete the Alberta Education Assurance Survey to comment on local education.

The information collected will help the school division plan the future of education throughout the division and the province, says a Holy Family news release dated Jan. 22.

“The annual information gathered from this survey assists our administration and school staff to develop school improvement goals and then monitor their effectiveness over time,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.

Survey questions are based on topics such as quality of education, student supports, school programs and services and student safety.

The survey can be completed online through the Education and Planning page on the Government of Alberta website until March 4.

Parents and guardians can expect to receive a survey package in the mail.

It will provide an access code to the online survey or the option to complete a paper copy.

Teachers and students have been asked to complete the survey at their school.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says information from the surveys is vital to build education.

“To ensure our education system is setting students up for success, we need to know what is working well and where there is room for improvement,” LaGrange says in a letter posted on the survey link.

“Every parent has an important role to play and I thank you for your diligence and dedication.

“It is important we continue to hear from you.”