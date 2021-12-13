Holy Family byelection: Ward 2 – McLennan

Editor’s note: Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is holding a byelection in Ward 2 – McLennan Dec. 16. The Division asked candidates for written submissions which they posted on their website and shard with media. They also posted a video of an election forum which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJ2SRfPimyQ

Voting takes place Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Providence School. Advance polls for the residents of Manoir du Lac will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, and for the general public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Providence School.

Tom Henihan

Having gone to a Catholic school, I appreciate the enduring value of receiving a Catholic education. I believe providing a good, comprehensive education is central to creating an enlightened, inclusive and compassionate society, a vibrant community.

I have had a close affiliation with Ecole Providence as our kids attended the school and having worked as a reporter for the local newspaper, I covered a great many meetings and events at the school over the years, so I already feel familiar with the school culture.

Along with my work with the newspaper, I also served on McLennan town council for a brief period and I am aware of the various community groups and have a good idea of the community’s aspirations and concerns.

Whether Catholic or non-Catholic, it is important to ensure local people feel that Ecole Providence is their school and everyone should be encouraged to participate in the affairs of the school to ensure its continuing success.

Given the opportunity to serve as Ward 2 trustee, I would work to promote the interests of Ecole Providence and the interests of the community as it relates to the school. I would welcome the opportunity to hear from people in this regard to provide the community a voice at the board level.

Terry Valiquette

Hello, as many may already be aware, I have submitted my name as candidate for Holy Family CRSD Trustee [Ward 2]. Please allow me to introduce myself, for those of you do not know me, I am Therese Valiquette [nee: Dickner], better known as Terry.

I was born in McLennan and have lived here for most of my life. I have been self-employed for many years as the office manager for GT Electric/GT Farms. I am currently employed with the Children’s Centre as a Parent Child Health and Caregiver Support Specialist/Parent Education Specialist for the Stronger Together and Brighter Futures Next Step Programs. Yes, that is a mouthful, but simply put I am a parent educator.

I have a keen interest in education and community. I was an active member for Providence School Council from approximately 1993-2012, in various roles. When I first began, it was known as Parent Teacher’s Association [PTA], yikes, it’s been a while! During that time, I have had the pleasure of working on such committees as the Breakfast for Learning Program and Joined Together [Peer Support and anti-Bullying Project]. During this time, I was able to attend training in the Virtues Project, Safe and Caring Schools and Developing Capable Children and was subsequently asked to deliver some of the material to the community. I was pleased when the Virtues Project came to the Smoky River Community and components were implemented in the local schools. I also have served on the Georges P. Vanier School Council in Donnelly from approximately 2003-16.

More recently, I have been a part of the Parish Pastoral Council [PPC] for St. John the Baptist Cathedral Parish and various other committees in the Parish. I coordinated the 90th Anniversary Celebration with the help of many considerate volunteers who graciously donate their time and resources. I am currently the president-elect for the Catholic Women’s League [CWL] in this area and have found both the PPC and the CWL have allowed me to grow spiritually in the Catholic faith. We are fortunate to have some very dedicated individuals in our community and I have served with them on the Chamber of Commerce, the Leisure and Recreation Committee, and the Adult Learning and Literacy Committee. As a strong believer in physical activity, I have coached and volunteered for such organizations as Smoky River/McLennan Minor Hockey, Smoky River Gymnastics, McLennan Figure Skating and girl’s basketball.

As you can tell from the overview of my past involvement, this community has a special place in my heart, and I do my best to take part whenever possible. While many things have changed over the years in our community, my devotion to make this area a great place to live has not. Having raised a family and nurtured friendships here, it would be an honour to continue to support Catholic education as a trustee.

I would like to wish Tom Henihan the best of luck in the election and invite all in McLennan to please your vote on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Providence School.