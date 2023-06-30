Holy Family Catholic Regional Division honours longtime employees

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Several longtime staff at Holy Family Catholic Regional Division are being acknowledged for various milestone years of service to the Division.
Across the division, 48 staff members are being honoured for their service with schools in Peace River, Grimshaw, High Prairie, Valleyview and Manning, says a HFCRD news release dated June 19.
Supt. Betty Turpin congratulates each recipient.
“. . .whether someone is being recognized for 35 years or five years, we are blessed and thankful for their contributions over the years,” Turpin says.
Some recipients chose to receive their long-service awards at year-end school events. Others will be recognized at the division’s 2023-24 school year opening day celebration and Mass Aug. 30.
Following is a list of recipients:
Peace River Good Shepherd School
20 Years
Hanna Buruma
Jane Larson
Natalie Whittaker
15 Years
Erin McFaddin
10 Years
Jodi Dell
Laurie Goyetche
Lindsey Horosko
5 Years
Annika Boutin
Julie Cestra-DeVries
Megan Fletcher
Marie Zbeeshko
Peace River Glenmary School
15 Years
Cherise Himer
Donna Mattie
10 Years
Ashley Gagnon
5 Years
Ruel Capili
Alyssa Hickley
Marissa Veitch
Central Office
15 Years
Yvonne Dollevoet
Susan Dunn
10 Years
Amy McIntyre
Lori Moon
Lorraine Ungarian
5 Years
Della Jones
Shane O’Connor
High Prairie St. Andrew’s School
35 Years
Robert Pardell
25 Years
Leigh Blackhurst
15 Years
Amy Keshen
Maureen Wilson
10 Years
Colette Caron
Kelsey Voysey
5 Years
Tiffany Belesky
Laura Cannon
Nicole Chalifoux
Patrick Lambton
Alicia Milner
Grimshaw Holy Family School
20 Years
Jennifer Bilyk
15 Years
Laurie Cooper
Lori Lorencz
Marie White
10 Years
Adele Alexander
Paul Marceau
5 Years
Allison Hill
Valleyview St. Stephen’s School
20 Years
Keely Flaherty
Claudette Herman
15 Years
Jeanette Bradley
Walter MacDonald
Manning Rosary School
15 years
Dorothy Broadhead