Holy Family Catholic Regional Division honours longtime employees

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several longtime staff at Holy Family Catholic Regional Division are being acknowledged for various milestone years of service to the Division.

Across the division, 48 staff members are being honoured for their service with schools in Peace River, Grimshaw, High Prairie, Valleyview and Manning, says a HFCRD news release dated June 19.

Supt. Betty Turpin congratulates each recipient.

“. . .whether someone is being recognized for 35 years or five years, we are blessed and thankful for their contributions over the years,” Turpin says.

Some recipients chose to receive their long-service awards at year-end school events. Others will be recognized at the division’s 2023-24 school year opening day celebration and Mass Aug. 30.

Following is a list of recipients:

Peace River Good Shepherd School

20 Years

Hanna Buruma

Jane Larson

Natalie Whittaker

15 Years

Erin McFaddin

10 Years

Jodi Dell

Laurie Goyetche

Lindsey Horosko

5 Years

Annika Boutin

Julie Cestra-DeVries

Megan Fletcher

Marie Zbeeshko

Peace River Glenmary School

15 Years

Cherise Himer

Donna Mattie

10 Years

Ashley Gagnon

5 Years

Ruel Capili

Alyssa Hickley

Marissa Veitch

Central Office

15 Years

Yvonne Dollevoet

Susan Dunn

10 Years

Amy McIntyre

Lori Moon

Lorraine Ungarian

5 Years

Della Jones

Shane O’Connor

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

35 Years

Robert Pardell

25 Years

Leigh Blackhurst

15 Years

Amy Keshen

Maureen Wilson

10 Years

Colette Caron

Kelsey Voysey

5 Years

Tiffany Belesky

Laura Cannon

Nicole Chalifoux

Patrick Lambton

Alicia Milner

Grimshaw Holy Family School

20 Years

Jennifer Bilyk

15 Years

Laurie Cooper

Lori Lorencz

Marie White

10 Years

Adele Alexander

Paul Marceau

5 Years

Allison Hill

Valleyview St. Stephen’s School

20 Years

Keely Flaherty

Claudette Herman

15 Years

Jeanette Bradley

Walter MacDonald

Manning Rosary School

15 years

Dorothy Broadhead