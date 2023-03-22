Holy Family is satisfied

Trustees of Holy Family Catholic Regional Division are satisfied with partnerships in its communities.

At its regular meeting March 15, trustees reviewed areas of emphasis for the board for the 2022-23 year, says a HFCRD news release March 16.

The board is focusing on steps to develop relationships and engage with Indigenous communities and the board; enhance and participate in political advocacy opportunities like Grateful Advocates for Catholic Education (GrACE,) and more chances to engage with the community.

Several local school board trustees will attend the First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education Gathering set for April 24-26 in Edmonton.