Holy Family nominates Randall for Catholic award

Scott Randall

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School teacher Scott Randall has been nominated for a provincial Catholic teaching award.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division nominated the Glenmary School teacher for the Excellence in Catholic Education Award presented annually by the Council of Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta, states an HFCRD news release dated April 22.

The award recognizes Catholic school teachers who do an exemplary job to prepare students to grow into outstanding Catholic citizens.

Randall is always willing to go above and beyond at the school as a teacher and co-ordinator, at community events, the church parish and volunteer work.

He genuinely cares about the well being and success of each student and the school community.

Randall devotes much time and effort into being a positive role model both in the profession and in everyday life.

He is always willing to lend a hand and take action to help out when needed.

Randall has been a teacher leader with HFCRD for 24 years and has served in many roles in three different schools in the division.

He has taught elementary and high school students and been an off-campus co-ordinator for Glenmary and the division.

Randall has taught religion in several grades.

He is a leader and organizer of the student music ministry for all school masses and celebrations.

Randall is a regular parishioner and leader in music ministry at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Peace River.

He has been an active member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 20 years.

He often recruits students to volunteer with him at pancake breakfasts at the parish and organizes the Knights of Columbus basketball free throw competitions.

Randall also coaches junior girls volleyball.