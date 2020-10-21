Holy Family pays tribute to Lizee

Carmelle Lizee

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is remembering long-time trustee Carmelle Lizee as a “one-of-a-kind leader who left a lasting impact on all who knew her. She was a role model to many and led by example every single day.”



Lizee passed away Oct. 6 at the age of 78 years.



Lizee was involved in the St. Andrew’s School community for most of her life, and in her most recent years was regarded as the matriarch of the school by many, reads a statement from Holy Family.



Lizee began working at St. Andrew’s School in 1973. During her tenure of 33 years, she had various roles including librarian, librarian technician, Religion teacher and Religion facilitator.



After her retirement, Lizee became an HFCRD trustee in 2007. For 13 years, she represented the St. Andrew’s School community at the local board table and at school division provincially through the Alberta School Boards Association and as a director for the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association from 2007-11.



Lizee often said that her heart belonged to St. Andrew’s School and regularly went above and beyond to support students. On staff, she created an excellent library program with very clear expectations.



In retirement, she volunteered weekly at the school serving breakfast to students, and led Sacramental Preparation courses for all students.



She helped many on staff become members of the Catholic faith through her yearly RCIA program. She loved spending time with students and staff. She had an inquisitive mind and loved stories. Her smile and laughter were infectious.



Lizee provided a strong connection between the school, home and parish and was a tireless advocate for publicly-funded Catholic education.



Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin says the Division was blessed to have Lizee.



“She was a shining example for us all about living Catholic values and showing love and understanding for all. Our Division and St. Andrew’s School have forever been changed by this amazing woman.”