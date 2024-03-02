Holy Family suspends teacher facing charges

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former school teacher facing several charges has been suspended.

Effective immediately, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has placed Brock Whalen on a formal suspension, states an HFCRD news release dated Feb. 23.

On the advice of counsel, an investigator has been retained in response to complaints that have been received.

Holy Family continues to offer numerous support services to students and their families.

Additional support workers are available.

Parents and guardians can contact their school for more information on how to access those services.

On the advice of the RCMP, anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact the McLennan RCMP at (780) 324-3086 or other local police detachment.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8377).

Brock Mackenzie Whalen is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making sexually explicit materials available to a child, child exploitation and two counts of luring a child.

In co-operation with the RCMP, Holy Family recognizes the alleged incident that led to the charges against Whalen did not take place during his time at HFCRD, states an HFCRD news release dated Feb. 8.