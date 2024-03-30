Holy Family trustee Henihan resigns forcing byelection

Tom Henihan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The seat to represent the McLennan area on the board of Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has become vacant after the serving trustee stepped down.

The board accepted the resignation of Tom Henihan at its regular meeting March 19, says an HFCRD news release dated March 20.

Nomination day and election day will be scheduled at the board’s next regular meeting April 17.

The new trustee will serve the current term that ends after the next regular local government elections scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025.

Henihan served the seat after he won a byelection Dec. 16, 2021 over Terry Valiquette 26-14.

No candidates filed nominations during the last general election Oct. 18, 2021.