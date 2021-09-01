Holy Family’s Ochran not seeking re-election

Rosanne Ochran

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division’s Ward 1 – High Prairie trustee is stepping aside.



“I wish to announce that I will not be seeking re-election. . .in upcoming school board election,” says Rosanne Ochran in an Aug. 25 news release.



“I am making this announcement publicly to encourage anyone who is feeling called to serve their community to please put their name forward in the upcoming election,” she says.



“The role of a Catholic school trustee is incredibly important to our community,” she adds.



“Our students, staff, parents, guardians and all stakeholders need representation at the board table.”



Trustees are responsible for important governance decisions that impact schools. The main criteria to be eligible to run for the office of Catholic school trustee is: you must be at least 18 years of age, live in the High Prairie ward, and be of the Catholic faith.



Holy Family’s board of trustees has a public meeting once per month. Trustees also serve on several committees.



“I have been privileged to serve as your representative at the HFCRD Board table since November 2020,” says Ochran.



She assumed the role after the passing of former trustee Carmelle Lizee.



Nomination papers must be submitted before noon on Sept. 20. More information can be found on the HFCRD website at www.hfcrd. ab.ca/election2021 or by contacting Holy Family’s central office at [780] 624-3956.