Home engulfed

Flames and black smoke could be seen around High Prairie when a fire destroyed a house in High Prairie on 52 Avenue on Nov. 5.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Fire destroyed a two-storey house in High Prairie in the late afternoon of Nov. 5.

The house where Louis Bellrose and Pearl Sandor were staying caught fire about 4:15 p.m.

“The fire is not suspicious and the cause is undetermined,” fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.

High Prairie Fire Department arrived on scene on 52 Avenue around 4:33 p.m.

“When we arrived the house was already burning,” Cisaroski says.

A shed in close proximity to the house was the source of the fire.

“Subsequent heat from the shed transferred to the house,” Cisaroski says.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 5 p.m.

“It was a difficult task because it is a very old house,” Cisaroski says.

“Styrofoam insulation and vinyl siding caused the fire to accelerate.”

Inside, the house contained shiplap and sawdust insulation.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

  • High Prairie Fire Department firefighters extinguish flames through a door on the west side of the house on 52 Avenue destroyed by fire. Seven firefighters responded to the call and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.
  • A police line warns people to stay away for safety’s sake. Above is the exterior on the west side of the home.
  • The charred remains are seen on the east side of a house in High Prairie destroyed by fire Nov. 5.
  • A firefighter from High Prairie Fire Department tackles flames that shoot out a window in the front of the house.
  • Flames and smoke on the east side of the house are seen through a large tree in front of the house.
  • Black smoke filled the High Prairie sky as the home burned.

