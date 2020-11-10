Home engulfed

Flames and black smoke could be seen around High Prairie when a fire destroyed a house in High Prairie on 52 Avenue on Nov. 5.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire destroyed a two-storey house in High Prairie in the late afternoon of Nov. 5.



The house where Louis Bellrose and Pearl Sandor were staying caught fire about 4:15 p.m.



“The fire is not suspicious and the cause is undetermined,” fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.



High Prairie Fire Department arrived on scene on 52 Avenue around 4:33 p.m.



“When we arrived the house was already burning,” Cisaroski says.



A shed in close proximity to the house was the source of the fire.



“Subsequent heat from the shed transferred to the house,” Cisaroski says.



Firefighters had the fire under control by 5 p.m.



“It was a difficult task because it is a very old house,” Cisaroski says.



“Styrofoam insulation and vinyl siding caused the fire to accelerate.”



Inside, the house contained shiplap and sawdust insulation.



Nobody was injured in the blaze.