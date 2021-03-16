Home! Sweet home!

Grade 5 students in Fran Caudron’s class at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School took pen and paper in hand during February to write essays in support of Habitat for Humanity. According to their website, The Meaning of Home Contest invited Grades 4, 5 and 6 students from across Canada to submit a written poem or essay explaining what home means to them for a chance to direct a grant to a local Habitat for Humanity build of their choice. The contest was established by founding sponsor Sagen [formerly known as Genworth Canada] in 2007 to help raise funds and awareness for Habitat for Humanity in Canada, and to engage and educate the next generation in Habitat’s mission to help families access affordable homeownership. Below is a sample of a few of the essays submitted.

I love my home!

Sheila Marie Lin

I am grateful for my home because I have a big backyard with a trampoline and plants, and I also can paint!

I have a big backyard to play in and I also play tag with my cousin. Playing with snow in my backyard is fun and it’s nice to make snowmen. Making a big pile of leaves in my backyard is fun to jump in.

Playing with my dog on my trampoline is fun when my dog jumps on me. I can also play with my friends on my trampoline when they come to my house. It’s great inviting my cousins to my home to play with me and on my trampoline to have some fun playing together.

I also love planting flowers in my garden. Planting tiny trees in my yard is nice. Buying seeds to plant in my garden makes it pretty. Watering my plants in my garden is fun when I get wet, too. Cleaning my yard at home is nice and it looks nice and clean. I like cleaning leaves, and taking off the grass in my garden. Painting the big rocks at home beside my garden is cool. After buying flowers at the store, I put them in my bedroom. I painted my vase to put my flowers in and placed it at home.

I also play badminton with my dad in our backyard. My dad also teaches me to cut the grass in our backyard. My parents and I also eat outside in our yard so that we can feel the fresh air.

At my home, we are having fun together with my parents. At home with my parents we cook, watch movies and also like going outside to play.

If we didn’t have a house, we would need to share our stuff like the chair, bathroom, TV and much more. That’s why I’m grateful for my home. Do you like your own house?

My awesome home!

Tsani Richards

I’m very grateful for my home because it’s very special to me, lots of people don’t have homes and I like my bedroom. I’m going to tell you all about my home.

My home is very special to me because it’s where I grew up and where I learned to walk. Home is a special place because it’s a place where you can always go back to. That’s what makes your home and my home special.

I used to live Edmonton but I moved to High Prairie because my mom got a job as a teacher here. I like High Prairie because it’s a nice and quiet town.

Lots of people don’t have homes. That’s why whoever wins the contest a home is built for someone who needs it. Ever if you don’t win you wrote lots of things about your home and why it’s special and if you do win and walk by the house they built you’re gonna feel pride. If you come to High Prairie, I’m sure you will like it here. There’s also a skatepark near my house.

In my home my bedroom is my most favourite place to go because it’s beautiful. I got a drone for Christmas, lots of books because I love to read, especially Dork Diaries. My room has a painting of Elsa and Anna because I love the movie Frozen and I kinda like Olaf, do you? I like him because he’s funny!

That’s why I’m grateful for my home. Why are you grateful for your home?

Why I love my home

Pyper Martinson

I am going to tell you about why I love my home and why I love my hometown.

First, I am grateful that my home is warm because when you are warm inside you will feel comfortable and at home. When I am warm inside it makes me feel at home and comfortable because I am not cold.

Second, I am very thankful that my home has lots of room for my family because we have four. It has just enough room for my family. You have so much room to go in my house.

Lastly, I am really grateful that my home has been in my family since I was two because I am 10 years old and we have had a lot of good memories in it. My home is where I lost my first tooth, where I learned how to ride a bike with no training wheels, and where I learned to swim with no lifejacket!

My family loves it here because the seasons are perfect! My family also loves it here because when you want to go for walks you can go to Jaycee Park and the good thing about Jaycee Park is that you can bring your dogs there.

My family has such good memories here in High Prairie, Alberta. Maybe one day you can visit High Prairie yourself and create some of your own memories to remember and share.

Why I am grateful for my home

Zennyn Auger

I am grateful for my home because I can go skating on my ice rink, play in my room, jump on the trampoline in summer and play soccer.

I really like living in High Prairie because it’s a great town and it has fun things to do. I have friends. There are amazing parks and the skating rinks. The bad thing is that it gets cold in winter so we can’t do as many things but it is still fun. My favourite season is winter because I get to play hockey and my birthday is in winter.

I am really grateful for my trampoline because it is really fun to jump on and in summer we put the sprinkler under it and put soap on it. It is fun to do things like this in summer. Me and my sisters have fun doing it.

I play hockey with my sister and dad. When we play my dad usually wins because he is really good at hockey. I have a lot of fun playing hockey. When we play soccer in my backyard my other sister joins us and we have fun.

I have fun playing with Lego and building cool things like cars, buildings and robots. I also play video games in my room. I usually play this game called Grand Theft Auto, for short it’s GTA. I really enjoy playing GTA with my friends.

That’s why I am grateful for my home and I really hope that the money from whoever wins gets used on a good family that is nice.

Are you grateful to have a nice home?

My house

Parker Caron

I am grateful for my house because it’s a safe place to sleep. I have lots of land, and I have a big house.

First, I love my cozy place to sleep. It is so nice and warm during cold nights. It is safe from danger that can be outside. Everyone deserves a cozy place to sleep.

Second, I live on an acreage. I have 38.8 acres. Lots of bush and field. I love going for walks with my family. My brother and I drive dirt bikes together. We also skate on the dugout together.

The last reason I love my house is because it is a place to play games with my family. We have our own rooms to play in. We also have a great big kitchen. Everyone deserves a great home for their families.

That is why I am grateful for my loving house. My house is where I feel safest. Everyone deserves a loving house.