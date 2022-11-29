Homicide investigation begins in HP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has started an investigation into a homicide in High Prairie.

On Nov. 29, at 1:43 a.m., High Prairie RCMP received a firearms complaint in the area of 50 Street and 53 Avenue by the Cozy Corner Pub.

“Upon arrival, officers located a victim in a nearby vehicle,” says Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Group.

“Unfortunately, the victim, a 37-year old male resident of High Prairie, was deceased at the scene,” he adds.

Police did not release his name.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed to High Prairie to investigate and arrived in town hours later.

“Although early in the investigation, RCMP believe that this is a targeted event and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” says Savinkoff.

The investigation continues.