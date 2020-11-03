Horizon offers new way to travel

A new bus company, Horizon Bus Lines, planned to start run from High Prairie to Edmonton Nov. 2. Photo courtesy of Horizon.

Regular trips to Edmonton, possibly Whitecourt

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Nov. 2 marks the date of a new bus service through Slave Lake to Edmonton.



It’s called Horizon Bus Lines and is the project of a couple from Faust.



“It’s a passenger bus with 56 seats,” says Dean Gaydar.



“But with COVID, seating will be about 32.”



The plan is three days a week [Monday, Wednesday, Friday], loading will commence about 7:30 a.m. in High Prairie. Gaydar figures to arrive in Slave Lake – at the Sawridge Travel Centre – at 9:30 a.m. With a stop in Westlock, the bus will then go to River Cree Casino and finally to the West Edmonton Mall.



A return trip follows, arriving at Slave Lake at 5:30 p.m. and finishing at High Prairie at 7:30 p.m.



Cost from Slave Lake to West Edmonton Mall is $89 [$10 less for the second person in a pair] for adults and $29 for children 13 and under.



Gaydar says those are the scheduled stops. Others can be added as needed. So, if somebody wants to hop on or off in Faust, or Canyon Creek, for example, that can be arranged.



“We’re pushing for pre-booking,” he says.



Booking can be done online, at ridehorizon.ca



Depending how it goes, the operators might add Saturday runs to the casino near Whitecourt, there in the morning and back the same night. It would go from High Prairie one Saturday and Slave Lake the next.



“Once we’re established,” Gaydar says.



In other bus news, Northern Express, which suspended its run from High Level to Edmonton back in March, hopes to resume operations this month. Its website last week said the tentative relaunch was Nov. 12.