Horseshoe club 'pitches' donation November 27, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Horseshoe Club has donated $2,000 to the High Prairie Curling Club. Left-right, are horseshoe club president Ray Prevost and curling club treasurer John Chapman. The horseshoe club appreciates all the overwhelming support and sponsorships from the community to host the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships held Aug. 17-20 and the Western Canada Horseshoe Classic held Aug. 13-14.