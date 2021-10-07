Hospital demolition begins this week

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An Edmonton company will begin work soon to demolish the old High Prairie Regional Health Complex.

Paul Hamnett of Alberta Infrastructure says Roadbridge Services Ltd. was the successful bidder for the abatement, demolition and landscaping of the old hospital.

The price of the project was not disclosed in an email Oct. 1.

“Site set up activity is scheduled to get underway in the first week of October followed by abatement activity later in the month,” says Hamlett.

“It is expected that demolition activities begin in early 2022 and are scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022 with landscaping activities expected to be completed in June 2022. The property will then be returned to Alberta Health Services.”

He adds during abatement and demolition, safety is always the first priority.

The matter was discussed at High Prairie town council’s meeting Sept. Sept. 28. Councillor Donna Deynaka asked how the project was proceeding. Although Alberta Health Services has not issued a formal news release announcing the successful bidder, meetings have occurred locally with Roadbridge and the project is a go.

Town public works Supt. Vern Walker was part of the meeting. He reported remediation work begins soon with the job of removing asbestos to take 5-7 months. Afterwards, building demolition occurs.

Walker added the entire project is scheduled to be completed by July 2022.

The site will be returned to a low maintenance grass field upon completion.

Roadbridge Services began operations in 1993. They provide services for large-scale construction builds and specialize in excavation, demolition, and site work projects.