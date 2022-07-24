Hospital demolition on time, on budget

Demolition continues on the old High Prairie Regional Health Complex site. “Demolition activities are continuing to move forward with completion anticipated by the end of the summer,” says Brendon Proce, director, communications, Alberta Infrastructure. Roadbridge Services, of Edmonton, was hired by the Alberta government to complete the $8 million job last year. Work included the abatement, demolition and landscaping of the site.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Regarding a project as huge as the old High Prairie Regional Health Complex demolition, there are bound to be a few snags along the way.

But the project remains on budget and on time for completion, says an Alberta Infrastructure spokesperson.

“Demolition activities are continuing to move forward with completion anticipated by the end of the summer,” says Brendon Proce, director, communications, Alberta Infrastructure.

Roadbridge Services, of Edmonton, was hired by the Alberta government to complete the job last year. Work included the abatement, demolition and landscaping of the site.

“As with any demolition project of this size there were some unexpected occurrences, such as water tanks and other structures that were uncovered,” says Proce. “Throughout the remediation and demolition activities, public safety was our top priority.”

Estimated cost of the project is $8 million.

“Landscaping activities are scheduled to be completed this year,” says Proce.

Work began the first week of October 2021. Last year, South Peace News reported landscaping activities were expected to be competed during the summer and the property returned to Alberta Health Services.

The site will be returned to a low maintenance grass field upon completion.

Roadbridge Services began operations in 1993. They provide services for large-scale construction builds and specialize in excavation, demolition, and site work projects.