Hospital has great potential, says site manager Farney

Janet Farney became the site manager at the High Prairie Health Complex in July 2020.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Janet Farney has a heart to improve services at High Prairie Health Complex as the new site manager.



She has been kept busy since she took on her new role in July 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and other changes.



“High Prairie has so much potential as a building,” says Farney, who served as acute care manager in High Prairie in 2019 until she was promoted.



“I am very passionate about rural health and ensuring individuals have equal access to care, as well as providing new programming and supporting new Alberta Health Services initiatives.”



Working in rural and northern parts of Alberta most of her 20-career in health care, she is committed to better meeting local health needs.



“Providing exceptional health care, supporting the community and of course, encouraging new staff to join our work community are all special priorities,” Farney says.



Before she became site manager, her broad vision of local health care started to grow.



“I have always had a site perspective in all the roles I have occupied in High Prairie.



“Now it’s that wider perspective to be aware of how we are supporting community and all individuals who utilize the facility and ensuring they can receive quality health care in or near their home community.”



She understands that small rural communities want quality medical services close to home.



“I’ve lived predominately in northern Alberta my whole life and I feel that gives me perspective on what it means to live in a northern rural community.”



She has worked in a variety of nursing settings in front line.



“I feel that allows me to have perspective on what works well, what doesn’t and bring some new ideas to the table,” Farney says.



“The majority of my career has been in rural Alberta sites in the north, with a little dabbling in the emergency room and post-surgical units in urban settings.”



She welcomes the higher responsibility.



“I really enjoy the challenges of the site manager role,” Farney says.



She graduated as a licensed practical nurse from Northern Lakes College in Grande Prairie in 2001.



Farney then earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Saskatchewan.



She is currently working on her Masters in Nursing with a focus on Health Care Leadership.



Farney looks forward to improved services in the coming years.



“I am very enthusiastic about construction of a dialysis construction that has begun,” Farney says.



“Obviously, this will have a huge impact for many individuals within the High Prairie community.”



The clinic is expected to open in 2022.