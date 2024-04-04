‘Hospital land discussions’ on Town of HP agenda at tonight’s meeting

Chris Clegg

(High Prairie) – The deal is done but discussion continues.

One of the agenda items at a special meeting of High Prairie town council tonight (Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m.) is hospital land discussions.

Council provided no other details of exactly what will be discussed.

Council has come under criticism from some in the community for not disclosing that Alberta Health Services made them a $148,000 offer to purchase the land in April 2023, council then refused on May 18, 2023. The Alberta government also did not disclose a deal had been offered and refused until the land was put up for sale in September 2023, months after the deal was refused. It was all a secret.

Despite requests from the citizens and South Peace News, council can not show a motion to refuse the offer bringing into question who made the decision to refuse the offer.

CAO BIll McKennan, who wrote an email to the government refusing the offer, is on record saying he wrote the letter after being directed so by council.

However, Councillor Donna Deynaka and Councillor James Waikle both told resident Sharon Cox they did not know about the $148,000 offer until September 2023. Cox wrote so in a letter to the editor in the Feb. 14 issue of South Peace News. Deynaka and Waikle have never denied they made the statement since.

Councillor Sacha Martens and Councillor Judy Stenhouse are also on record saying they did not know about the $148,000 offer before the decision was reached May 18, 2023.