Host Glenmary boys finish 11th in province

The Peace River Glenmary Saints finished 11th in the 2023 Alberta High School 2A Boys Basketball Championships. Laying in the front is Nate Pittman. Sitting in the front row left-right, are Brody Reimer, Atidaishe Masvikeni, Kurt Castro, head coach Jordan Loughlin, Kurt Saluna, Talan Flynn, and Hayden Gauvreau. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Martin Gour, Kyeran Myers, Tyson Carey, Nathan Espetveidt, Lucas Corliss, Jeka Sobze and Grayson Gempesaw.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Hosting the 2023 Alberta High School 2A Boys Basketball Championships, the Peace River Glenmary Saints finished 11th in the 12-team tournament March 16-18.

Seeded No. 10, the Saints beat the No. 12 seed Lamont High Lakers 81-76 in the final round.

Individual scorers for the Saints in the tournament were not available.

Longtime head coach Jordan Loughlin was pleased with the support for the Saints.

“It was awesome to see a packed gym for our games,” Loughlin says.

All three games were close, decided by no more than 10 points.

Glenmary lost 89-79 to the seven-seed Millwoods Christian Royals, of Edmonton in the opening round March 16.

Up next, the Saints fell 63-55 to the No. 11 seed Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals, of Camrose on March 17.

Glenmary boys finished competitive season.

“The Saints had an amazing season,” Loughlin says.

“We were in a rebuilding year with a young team that was eager to prove themselves each tournament.”

With only four Grade 12 veterans, two Grade 11 players and seven Grade 10 rookies, growth and development was the focus throughout the season as the Saints gained experience together, he says.

The Saints had a strong season.

“Our highlights included our trip to San Diego, California, in December for a tournament where we placed fourth,” Loughlin says.

The Saints won their home Glenmary Sr. Red-and-Gold Tournament and the Earle. J. Guertin Tournament in Fairview.

Glenmary finished second at the Northwest Zone finals, the Northern Exposure Hoop Classic at La Crete and the Peace High Nomad Invitational Tournament.

The Saints placed third at the Phoenix Invitational at Grande Prairie.

In the provincial tournament, Edmonton Christian Lions beat Brooks St. Joseph’s Collegiate Crusaders 75-63 in the final.

Calgary Weber Academy Wildcats defeated Coaldale Kate Andrews Pride 94-69 to finish third.