How about a game of Readingopoly?

Trees and Forests/Weather is what is being studied in Grade 5/6C during Science. Left-right are Grade 6 student Tyra Shantz and Grade 5 student Lexi Flett at the Science board.

HPE Staff

This is this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Our lunch program starts Sept. 13. Order forms will be sent home on Thursday, September 7. If you would like your child to participate in this great program and Dayna Jarvis’s wonderful cooking, keep your eye out for the form in your child’s agenda.



Our first HPE School Council meeting is on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be both virtually and in person. An invitational email will be sent to parents in the next few weeks.



Grade 3J is starting the year off with Acts of Kindness. These students have embraced the motto, “One drop of kindness is all it takes to fill a heart with love.” They have many great ideas on how kindness can look in our school.



Teachers Penny Johansson and Chris Langlois are sharing a class this year. They are very excited to welcome back the Grade 3 students to their class. They are eager to see how much the teachers and students can learn from each other this year.



First day of school was a success! Grade 5P is busy getting to know routines and one another. Teacher Charlene Porisky thinks it’s going to be a fabulous year!



Grade 5-6C have been busy getting to know each other. Teacher Brenda Coulombe is again teaching a 5-6 split. Coulombe has started a, “Readingopoly” with her students. This is a reading game that works a little like Monopoly, except that the students have to read a book in a specified genre and then create a short book report in order to gain the sticker for that specific space.



The Grade 6 students in 5-6C are getting ready to head up their own campaign. They will be running for class prime minister and Grade 5 cabinet minister posts. Nominations and campaigning are happening this week with voting next week. We will keep you posted!



The whole staff would like to welcome our new Kindergarten teacher Sydney Saitz, who is here filling in our second Kindergarten class for a few months.



We would also like to welcome Alex Smith and Stacey Chapman as new EAs in our school.



Last year’s Grade 5-6C class did some wonderful art work with the help of EA Tammy Napier. Teacher Brenda Coulombe took a picture of each of her students. She then cut the picture in half and photocopied it. Napier then came into the class and taught the students how to draw the other half of their face. They all did a wonderful job. There are four of these drawings hanging at the front entrance of the school.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!