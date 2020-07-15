How ‘high’ will Big Lakes County go?

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County proposes to raise the bar to allow residents in hamlets to build higher fences in their front yards.



At its regular meeting July 8, council gave first reading to a bylaw to change regulations for fences and screening, recommended by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The Municipal Planning Commission recommends that council consider amending the bylaw to allow front yard fences in hamlet residential districts to a maximum height of six feet [1.8 metres] from the current maximum of three feet.



A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. in the council chambers.



“The MPC felt that limiting the height of a front yard fence is restrictive and a high fence may increase the safety of pets and children,” Olansky says.



Two councillors support the theory.



“For families with young children, in this day and age, you may want a six-foot-high fence,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



“Maybe some people want the privacy,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews adds.



Reeve Richard Simard was the only council member opposed to the proposal bylaw amendment.



“I don’t like a six-foot-high fence in a front yard. If you start seeing six-foot-high fences all over hamlets, it won’t look very nice,” Simard says.



He asked Olansky how the proposed height compares with other rural municipalities.



“Most counties and M.D.s have a maximum of three to four feet,” Olansky says.



She noted the land-use bylaw has an inconsistency between fence heights allowed on lakefront properties compared to lots inland in hamlets.



Adding a fence, wall or hedge higher than six feet shall be determined by the development authority and take into consideration fences that exist on lots that abut the subject property.