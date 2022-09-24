How ‘Miserable” became a lot of fun!

The Miserable Miles Race began in Peace River in 2015. The course is about 6 km with new obstacles added each year. New this year was the Fun Colour. Organizers begin preparing for the race in August when Fish and Wildlife began mowing the trails. Organizers are grateful for the help of 50 volunteers this year. The race held Sept. 10 attracted 198 runners. The oldest was Wesley Thomas, 78. He has volunteered each year and ran twice. In 2020, the race was run virtual due to COVID. Last year, again due to COVID, the race did not include the slip and slide. Due to this year’s 25 C temperature, the slip and slide was a popular attraction. Photos provided courtesy of Photos by Lori.