How ‘Miserable” became a lot of fun!

The Miserable Miles Race began in Peace River in 2015. The course is about 6 km with new obstacles added each year. New this year was the Fun Colour. Organizers begin preparing for the race in August when Fish and Wildlife began mowing the trails. Organizers are grateful for the help of 50 volunteers this year. The race held Sept. 10 attracted 198 runners. The oldest was Wesley Thomas, 78. He has volunteered each year and ran twice. In 2020, the race was run virtual due to COVID. Last year, again due to COVID, the race did not include the slip and slide. Due to this year’s 25 C temperature, the slip and slide was a popular attraction. Photos provided courtesy of Photos by Lori.

Chrizanne Aspeling enjoys the slip and slide with her daughter, four-year-old Eleanor, at the Miserable Miles Race in Peace River Sept. 10 The race challenged participants to complete an approximate 6-km obstacle course. Amanda Cottrell heads straight for the grass at the end of slip and slide at the Miserable Miles Race in Peace River Sept. 10. Anjali Naupane, 4, made quite a splash at the slip and slide. Afterwards, she said she is “never” going down the slide again! Left-right are Nachine Kacho, Danny VanOort, Wesley Thomas and Shanelle VanOort. Thomas, 78, was the oldest of 198 runners this year. Easy does it! Participants in the race had to carefully navigate their way onto logs and do a delicate balancing act. The race provided many challenges in the obstacle course format. The race must be popular as it drew 198 entries! Miserable Miles is not just about dexterity, stamina and fitness. Rolling tires requires a lot of good old-fashioned muscle! Runner Faridae Mody leaves the slip and slide after “cooling off”.