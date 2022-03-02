HP CAO Risling leaving for Athabasca County

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Town of High Prairie Rod Risling has resigned and is leaving town to take on a similar role with Athabasca County.

The Town published the announcement on its website Feb. 28. Risling’s last day as High Prairie CAO will be April 22.

Town and Country Today published on its website March 1 that Risling was hired Feb. 28. Athabasca County hired Human Edge Talent partners for $17,500 plus GST to help with their search for a new CAO.

Risling was hired as High Prairie CAO Aug. 14, 2020.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with the council and the quality team in Athabasca County,” said Risling in Town and Country’s story, written in part from a news release issued by the County’s Reeve Brian Hall.

“Not only do I appreciate the rural and recreational amenities of the region, but I feel strongly there exists considerable potential and opportunities for the County and its partners.”