HP council hikes spending 2%

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When Town of High Prairie taxpayers open their tax bills in a few weeks, they will notice a considerable increase compared to 2020.



But it is not as bad as it looks.



Council passed a two per cent increase in spending at its budget meeting May 4. It does not mean a two per cent increase in the municipal portion of the tax bill because in 2020 council forgave one month [or 8.5 per cent] due to the COVID pandemic.



The tax break was something council could not afford to do in 2021; in fact, it was not even discussed. Mayor Brian Panasiuk did mention the 2020 tax break during debate but that was as far as discussion went.



Administration recommended a two per cent increase in part to cover the Alberta government’s decrease in grants in lieu of taxes, increase in operating costs due to COVID, and inflation to cover the costs of providing utilities and recreation.



CAO Rod Risling says the two per cent increase will mean roughly $4 per month [$48 per year] on a property assessed at $250,000.



Council plans on putting the extra revenue into reserves for future projects.



The two per cent increase was approved rather than holding the line at zero in 2021 and very possibly raising taxes five per cent in 2022. It was felt that “spreading out” an increase over two years rather than one large increase was the better way to go.



“I can live with two per cent,” said Councillor Donna Deynaka. “It’s better then 5-7 per cent next year.



“People are struggling but so are we,” she added.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse agreed with Deynaka.



“I’m in favour of two per cent. I can live with that.”



“I could live with two per cent,” said Panasiuk. “That’s what administration is recommending.



“We need more revenue to get these projects done,” he added.



“I hate to agree but we have to,” added Councillor Arlen Quartly.



“We have to bite the bullet and do that.”