HP Council notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

47th Street tender approved

High Prairie’s 47th Street will be receiving a major upgrade next year.

And at a price well below budget!

Council approved at its Oct. 27 meeting a $767,000 tender submitted by Ruel Concrete Ltd. of Falher.

The street has been an ongoing headache for the Town since the first water break on the line in 2018. Since then, three other breaks have occurred and been repaired.

The $767,000 tender was well below the original estimate of $907,000.

Council has never hired Ruel Concrete before but are confident based on research.

Public Works Supt. Vern Walker says work will begin early in the 2021 construction season.

Wright shares stats with council

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright shared some stats with council during his attendance as a delegation.

In the last nine months, the High Prairie and Faust detachments received 5,218 calls including 2,417 in town.

Of the 5,218 calls, there were 1,521 charges laid “which is a lot,” says Wright.

However, he noted only 333 of the charges, or about 20 per cent, were in town, the rest outside town boundaries.

And, he noted, officers have been involved in “six deer strikes” so far this year.

Pool upgrades necessary

Town council and Big Lakes County both agreed at meetings Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 respectively to pay for an upgrade at the indoor pool.

A new pool chemistry controller is needed at a cost of $13,380 to each council. The County approved the figure while the Town agreed to pay, if needed, up to $15,000.

The money will be released from the joint recreation capital reserve account.

Including the 2020 budgeted contribution, the reserve currently has $105,626 available to fund the request and future projects.

Needed fire equipment purchased

Firefighting equipment that has passed its expiry date will be replaced, thanks to High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County.

Both agreed to spend $136,979.76 from the Town of High Prairie fire equipment capital reserve account to purchase rescue air bags and self-contained breathing apparatus equipment.

Town council passed its motion Oct. 27, Big Lakes County the next day. Under its Inter-municipal Framework agreement, both councils must agree to spend money before it’s released.