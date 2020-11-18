HP Council Notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Recruitment drive a huge success

A recent recruitment drive by the High Prairie Fire Department has proven to be a big success.

Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported at town council’s meeting Nov 10 that six people expressed an interest in joining the department.

“We held our first intake recruitment last night (Nov. 9},” Cisaroski told council.

He added the department currently has 23 members so if all six recruitments stay, it will bring the department to almost a full complement.

Fire chief hands out bouquets

High Prairie Fire Department fire chief Trevor Cisaroski complimented his members after responding to the Marczyk Stake and Lath fire Oct. 28.

Cisaroski told council seven firefighters responded to the call at 1:30 a.m. and stayed until flames were doused at 7 a.m.

Later that morning, every firefighter went to work. Cisaroski wanted council to know of the dedication of the members, not only to the call but to employment, despite working all night.

Slide at reservoir repaired

Public works Supt. Vern Walker reported to council the slide at the raw water reservoir south of town is repaired.

A slide on the north side of the reservoir in August occurred. While planning repairs, council learned the reservoir is classified as a dam and had to be repaired to current standards.

“I’ve been working here for 34 years and it’s the first time I heard it’s considered a dam,” said public works Supt. Vern Walker at council’s meeting Oct. 27.

Estimated cost of repairs was $67,000.

Town will sit on CRC as liaison only

Council will attend the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council meetings, but only in a liaison capacity.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk told council that former councillor Debbie Rose recommended the liaison because most of the business at meetings was operational.

Council appointed Councillor Michael Long to the CRC with Councillor Donna Deynaka as alternate.

A letter will be sent to the CRC stating council’s position.

Simard’s appointment gets blessing

Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie councils have agreed to appoint BLC Joussard Councillor Richard Simard as a public member.

The County appointed Simard but, according to the Library Act, someone can only serve for three consecutive terms. However, an exemption to serve a fourth is allowed if council gives its approval. Simard serves until the next County organizational meeting in 2021.

Dec. 22 meeting cancelled

Council unanimously decided to cancel its Dec. 22 meeting because it was so close to Christms.

In the past, council rarely holds two regular meetings in December.