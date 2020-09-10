HP Council notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s official! Risling is the CAO! There was one last bit of paperwork required to appoint Rod Risling as the new CAO for the Town of High Prairie.

Council passed a motion to that effect at its Aug. 25 meeting. Municipal Affairs requires a motion to make it official.

Risling replaces retiring CAO Brian Martinson, whose last day as Aug 28. Officially, Risling became CAO Aug. 26.

Town announces bursary recipients

The Town of High Prairie is awarding three local residents with $1,000 bursaries, subject to conditions.

Council decided at its Aug. 11 meeting to award Brandon McNabb, Alyssa Belanger and Faith Pardell the bursaries.

The bursaries are subject to each signing a contract to live and work in High Prairie upon graduation for a total of four months of return service.

2 appointed to helipad committee

At its Aug. 25 meeting, council appointed councillors Judy Stenhouse and Brian Gilroy to the newly-formed helipad committee.

“I’ve had an issue with this since I’ve been elected,” said Stenhouse, while expressing her desire to serve on the committee.

Councillor Donna Deynaka suggested waiting until the October organizational meeting when appointments for the coming year occur, but CAO Brian Martinson said a meeting would be called soon.

Gilroy wanted to serve due to his interest in hospital affairs.

The Alberta Health Services committee is headed by commercial pilot Jessica Stevenson.

A day set aide for the ‘older’

High Prairie town council agreed at its Aug. 25 meeting to endorse Oct. 1 as International Day of Older Persons.

The day marks the value of the contributions of “older” persons and raises awareness about the inequalities and barriers “older” adults face.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse questioned how old an “older” person is but no one knew.

Still, council agreed to endorse the day seeing there was no cost and a worthwhile cause.

The request came from the Alberta Council on Aging.