HP council sends letter to Sharkawi

High Prairie town council agreed at its April 12 meeting to send a letter of congratulations to High Prairie resident Barry Sharkawi, who was appointed chair of the Northern Lakes College board of governors April 6.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse moved the letter be sent.

“That’s not a bad thing to do,” said Councillor James Waikle.

Sharkawi succeeded another High Prairie resident, Dan Vandermeulen, as chair.