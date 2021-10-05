HP council slashes non-prime ice rate

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is going to cost a lot less for anyone wanting to rent ice in High Prairie’s arenas during non-prime hours.

Council agreed at its Sept. 28 meeting to slash the hourly rate to $95 from $132, or 28 per cent. Both prices include GST. A recommendation came from a Sept. 2 Joint Recreation Committee meeting to cut the rate.

Non-prime time periods are from the opening each day until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

CAO Rod Risling wrote in a report to council that reducing the rate may increase usage.

“This would generate additional revenue and also provide residents the opportunity for more affordable access to our facilities,” he wrote.

The rate also applies to schools.