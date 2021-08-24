HP council wants to spruce up town

The clutter of garage sale signs in the Town of High Prairie civic square has caused concern by many citizens and council members. Council wants to find ways to clean up the town in an effort to improve the community image.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town of High Prairie council wants to clean up the town and brighten up the community’s image.



However, it will likely be a new council that decides after municipal elections Oct. 18.



At its regular meeting Aug. 10, council discussed a motion by Councillor Judy Stenhouse to ban all garage signs in the town civic square at the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 749 starting Sept. 1 as the first step to clean up the town.



“I brought this forward because of numerous complaints that the town is messy, dirty,” Stenhouse says.



“This is the one thing council can do without funding.



“We can clean up our main street.



“It’s one way we can start cleaning up our town.”



However, that motion to ban garage sales signs by the town office was defeated in a 3-3 tie vote as council debated the issue for 40 minutes.



Stenhouse got support from Councillor Donna Deynaka and Councillor Brian Gilroy.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Councillor Michael Long and Councillor Arlen Quartly opposed that motion.



Council supported a motion that improving the town image be added as a priority item at the next strategic planning session of council.



That means more and new ideas.



“It will likely be a new council,” Panasiuk says.



“It’s definitely a topic we need to talk about more.



“The idea is awesome and we got some great ideas.”



Council also passed a motion by Gilroy to review the fine of $100 for not removing a garage sale sign 72 hours after the event, as stated in the town bylaw.



Gilroy suggests the signs be banned from more that just the civic square.



“I would like to see this as any municipal property,” Gilroy says.



“We have to do something to improve our town’s image.”



Panasiuk says cleaning up the town is a community effort.



“Everyone agrees we have to clean up the town,” Panasuik says.



“We should focus on a clean-up week.”



He notes that the community has many unsightly properties that need to be cleaned up.



“The highway corridor is more visible,” Panasiuk says.



Long would rather take a softer approach and educate people about signs and urge property owners to clean up their properties first before imposing fines.



He adds many low-income people appreciate the garage sales and want to know where garage sales are.



Deynaka agrees with Long.



“As a council, we don’t want to rock the boat,” Deynaka says.



“I would like to start with education first.”



Quartly says it’s more than the garage sale signs at the town square that are unsightly.



“It’s not just the signs, it’s yards, businesses, it’s a battle,” Quartly says.



“We have a lot of open lots.”



Council members agreed the issue would be discussed to have a plan in place for next spring when the heavy part of garage sale season starts.



Long and Quartly told South Peace News they will not seek re-election in the local government elections.