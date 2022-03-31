HP Curling Club proposing much-needed renovations

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A request for $20,000 from the High Prairie Curling Club to do renovations and repairs has High Prairie town council asking questions.

So much so that council is asking the club to attend a future meeting to answer them.

Curling club president Darla Driscoll submitted the request to council on behalf of the cub. The $20,000 is budgeted as follows: $5,000 for stairs and exit; $5,000 for the entrance roof; $4,000 for a camera at one end; $2,500 for walkways; $2,500 for eavestroughs; and $1,000 for LED lights.

The club wants to complete the project by September before the 2022-23 winter season begins.

The question of who owns the building arose with no definite answer provided.

“We own the building. We are actually the owners,” said CO Rod Risling.

However, Mayor Brian Panasiuk thought the curling club owned the building.

Councillor Donna Deynaka wanted to know for sure because it would make a difference on how council proceeded.

Deynaka also asked if the curling club applied for other grants. After hearing no answer, she had a suggestion.

“I’d like to have them here to ask questions about this,” she said.

Councillors John Dunn and Therese Yacyshyn also asked about other grants, ranging from energy efficient grants to Community Facility Enhancement Program grants.

To add confusion to the matter, Councillor Judy Stenhouse also asked if council owned the building, why weren’t LED lights installed at the same time as the Sports Palace and indoor pool a few years ago.