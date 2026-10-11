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HP fire chief pleased with department’s growth

by | Oct 11, 2026 | News

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – High Prairie Fire Department marks Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

Charge into Fire Safety – Safe Charging is a Superpower is the theme for the week.

Fire chief David Martinson says the theme is timely as the use of chargers continues to grow – along with the risks of fires caused by chargers.

“With rechargeable chargers now being used in telephones, power tools, e-bikes, scooters, toys and many other everyday items, it is important to understand the risks that can come with charging them,” he says.

“As we celebrate Fire Prevention Week, I encourage everyone to take few minutes to look around your home, check your alarms, review your escape plan and take a closer look at how and where your charge your batteries.”

He says everyone has a responsibility to be safe around fire and risks of fire.

“Fire prevention starts with all of us,” Martinson says.

This year’s campaign gives several simple reminders and safety tips.

– Cheap chargers? Don’t chance it!

– Soft surfaces? Hard pass!

– Fully charged? Time to unplug!

– For tools and rides, charge outside!

– Feels hot? Stop using it!

– On a flight? Keep it in sight!

A charger or battery may seem harmless, but when something to wrong, a fire can develop very quickly, he says.

“Using the proper charger, charging on hard surface, keeping batteries away from anything that can burn and paying close attention to signs of overheating can make a big difference,” Martinson says.

Fire prevention goes beyond batteries, too.

Check your smoke alarms, make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working, keep exits clear, know two ways out of your home and talk with your family about what to do in the event of a fire.

“These are simple steps that can save lives,” Martinson says.

“Remember – fire prevention starts with you!”

High Prairie firefighters have been busy in 2026 with 127 calls by Aug. 31, 11 more calls than the same period in 2025, he says. Those figures in 2026 include 55 alarm calls in the Town of High Prairie, and 24 motor vehicle collisions in Big Lakes County, 14 EMS assists, nine structure fires, four vehicle fires, three wildland fires and numerous other responses.

“One number that really stands out this year is the 55 town alarm calls, which is considerably higher than where we were at that point last year,” Martinson says.

“On the other hand, our wildland fire calls are significantly lower than last year, which is certainly something we are happy to see – thank you, rain!”

Firefighters have served countless hours in training, attending courses and meetings, maintaining equipment, working on projects and volunteering throughout the community.

At the end of August, documented hours totalled more than 3,100 hours.

“Behind everyone of those hours is a volunteer who has a job, a family and other commitments, but still chooses to give their time to help their community,” Martinson says.

The fire department has had a successful year, he adds.

One of the biggest priorities going into 2026 was recruitment.

“I am extremely proud to announce that we have welcomed nine new members to the department this year,” Martinson says.

“Growing our membership is a great accomplishment, but just as important is retaining the members we already have and continuing to build a fire department where people want to stay, train and serve their community.”

He says several factors attribute to that.

“The growth could not have happened without support of our membership, town staff, mayor and town council,” Martinson says.

“Their support and commitment to our fire department has made a tremendous difference.

“Without a doubt, the growth of our membership has been one of the greatest accomplishments in 2026.”

He notes several other accomplishments.

The High Prairie Fire and Rescue Society Junior Scholarship continues to be an important part of developing younger members, he says. Town council agreed to match the contribution from the society.

“That support goes a long way toward helping us develop and retain our future firefighters,” Martinson says.

Another major project has been the upgrade to the fire department’s training facility.

“Work is well underway with completion expected in the spring of 2027,” Martinson says.

“This project would not be possible without the incredible support we continue to receive from our community.

“Local businesses, organizations and residents have stepped up and supported the fire department in many different ways. Their generosity has helped move this project forward while also reducing the costs associated with developing this facility.”

Training remains a major priority.

“We continue to look for opportunities not only with High Prairie and Big Lakes County Fire Services, but throughout the entire region,” Martinson says.

“The more opportunities we can provide our members to train, the better prepared they are when the pager goes off.”

One call that certainly gained some attention this year was the rescue of Dottie the dog.

“Our members previously completed rope rescue training and that training facility proved its value when Dottie ended up in a well,” Martinson says.

“Working alongside Big Lakes County fire department, our members were able to successfully get Dottie out and safely back to her owner and is doing – well.”

The story has now received more than 52,000 views on social media, which was pretty incredible to see, he says.

Serving as the fire chief since March 1, 2025, he values the progress of the fire department.

“When I look at my first year as fire chief, I am proud of what our department has accomplished, but I am even more excited about where we are going,” Martinson says.

“I want to personally thank everyone who has supported the High Prairie Fire Department in 2026 and in past years,” Martinson says.

“Whether you have donated materials, attended an event, volunteered your time, encouraged someone to join the fire department or simply took the time to thank a firefighter for what they do, it all makes a difference.”

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