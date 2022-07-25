HP Fire Department numbers swell

To say efforts by the High Prairie Fire Department in regard to recruitment are going well would be an understatement.

Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported at council’s July 12 meeting they just completed their third recruit class and added five new members to the crew.

“We now have 30 full time members and four auxiliaries,” Cisaroski wrote in his report to council.

He added regular training is going well with attendance averaging 18-20 people per practice.

Another feather in the cap of the department is deputy fire chief Michael Caron completed his six-day All Hazards team response training and now becomes part of a team that will assist northern Alberta communities in the event of a disaster. The training was supported by a regional grant to cover costs, and Caron used holiday time to attend the training.

Fire departments usually have a difficult time attaining a full recruitment list.