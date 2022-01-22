HP Food Bank ‘harvests’ donation

The Town of High Prairie presented a cheque of $3,723.23 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Jan. 11. The amount is the rent received from farmer David Zabolotniuk on Town-owned land. Left-right are Zabolotniuk, food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont and High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s an annual contribution very much appreciated by the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society, especially during trying times.

A cheque for $3,723.23 was presented Jan. 11 by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont.

The amount is the rental fee from David Zabolotniuk, who joined the photo, for leasing Town-owned land in the west industrial area.

This year marks the ninth year of the charity project, which has netted the food bank over $33,000 since its inception in rent alone.

“We appreciate the ongoing commitment from the Town and David,” Dumont says, adding the food bank has lost many of its fundraisers since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“. . .having ongoing support from the Town of High Prairie and David does give the food bank some financial stability.”

High Prairie council is committed to supporting the food bank.

“The Town is happy to donate the proceeds from the land rental to the food bank that helps several families in our region,” High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.

He thanks Zabolotniuk for his generosity and farming the land to support the food bank and those who receive hampers.

Zabolotniuk has also contributed from $2,500-$4,000 annually from the crop to the food bank, depending on the price of grain and the harvest.

“I enjoy doing it,” Zabolotniuk says.

“Farmers feed the world and I want to support local people.”