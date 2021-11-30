Once again, children will be able to buy inexpensive gifts for parents this holiday season.
The High Prairie Municipal Library’s Kid’s Christmas Store opens from Dec. 7-21 from 3:30-5 p.m. for children ages 4-12 years. Children can choose inexpensive gifts and have them wrapped on site for take home to put under the Christmas tree. It is a way to teach children the value of giving rather than receiving at Christmas.
HP Library Kid’s Store returns
