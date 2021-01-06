HP Library presents virtual Christmas card

A special friend joins Micheal Roberts, son of High Prairie Municipal Library manager Tracy Ireland, in the library’s Community Christmas Card.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas spirits were raised as High Prairie Municipal Library presented a special Community Christmas Card as social gatherings were banned in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



A virtual reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas was initiated as a unique project by library program co-ordinator Marjie Hyland.



“We are so pleased that our video inspired so many people to remember the sense of community which is so important these days,” Hyland says.



The video reached nearly 9,000 people from Dec. 24-30, including many outside Canada, she says.



Comments from viewers echo Hyland’s.



“I just love this little High Prairie video bringing everyone together,” says a viewer from Naarden, The Netherlands.



“It’s so needed right now, warms the heart.”



“What a wonderful example of community,” says a viewer from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.



“This was one awesome video, great job,” a High Prairie viewer comments.



High Prairie library staff is delighted with the video and support.



“We were so pleased to receive the response from the community that we did,” Hyland says.



“There was a lot of interest and excitement.”



The five-minute video features 195 people, from infants to seniors, Hyland says.



For each of the 56 lines in the poem, families, businesses and groups responded to an invitation to present a short phone video and e-mail it to the library to post it on the library Facebook page/Webpage.



“It is a beautiful heart-warming compilation from our communities, Kleenex needed,” Hyland says.



After the project was announced in December, support for the video continued to grow.



“What a neat idea.”



”I love that our library is doing this for our community.”



“It’s going to be so nice to have something like this to look forward to, for Christmas with the current pandemic limitations.”



She is optimistic the project will return in the coming years, even after COVID restrictions are relaxed and the pandemic is over.



“It’s such a community builder,” Hyland says.



“We are planning to make this an annual project if possible.”



The library appreciates the efforts of many special people involved in the COVID-19 pandemic, who took time to share in the video.



“We are proud that we had contributions from many frontline workers,” Hyland says.



That includes various departments at High Prairie Health Complex, Emergency Medical Services, High Prairie Fire Department and Lakeshore Regional Police Service, she states.



Several local businesses and other groups also participated in the promotion.