HP Light-Up attracts big crowd

Close to 1,000 people gathered for the 34th annual High Prairie Winter Light-Up at the Town of High Prairie Civic Square Nov. 25 to kick off the Christmas season. It was one of the mildest nights for Light-Up as the temperature was about 4C with a slight wind. The High Prairie Community Beautification Association was pleased the community event returned after gatherings were banned in 2020-21 during COVID restrictions. A parade downtown led the event. After the lights were turned on by Santa Claus, people enjoyed the lights and decorations and went into the fire hall for refreshments and a visit with Santa. Many stores also extended their business hours to encourage shoppers.