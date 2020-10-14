HP man saved my grandson’s life, says woman

Chris Clegg

He says he did nothing special but an Edmonton woman begs to differ.



“I believed he saved his life,” says Lynn Harrington, the maternal grandmother of Ryley Bosch.



“He” is Dan Bloomfield, of High Prairie.



The story begins Dec. 6, 2019 about 9:30-10 p.m. On that night, in a heavy snowstorm with temperatures hovering around -5-10C, Bosch was driving to Vancouver. Topping a hill near Valemont, B.C. he was hit by a semi-truck head on. His car was totally under the truck and had been dragged down the highway. Still, Bosch walked out.



Bloomfield happened to be passing by.



“He wrapped his belt around Ryley’s leg to stop the blood loss, and he put Ryley into his truck, disregarding the blood everywhere. He kept Ryley warm and safe until the ambulance arrived sometime later,” writes an appreciative Harrington in a letter to the editor in South Peace News [page 7].



At the Prince George University Hospital, Bosch had innumerable stitches in his head. He also had surgery to place a steel rod in his leg from knee to ankle, replacing the bone which was shattered.



Bloomfield says he did what anyone would have done.



“You gotta do what you gotta do,” he says. “Anybody would do it.”



Bloomfield says he was driving down the road when he came upon the scene.



“I knew something wasn’t right,” he says as he approached the lights.



As Bloomfield got closer, it was apparent there was a serious accident.



“There was nothing left of the car. I didn’t want to go to that car but you have to. He came out of the car when I got there. I never expected anyone to come out of that car.



“It’s like any accident,” he adds. “You never know what you’ll come across.”



Bloomfield remembers “there was lots of blood” but the leg was the immediate concern because you could see the bone protruding outward and the loss of blood.



Another trucker soon came upon the scene.



“We just helped the guy, we put him in my truck. He brought out a brand new coat and put it on [Bosch].”



Harrington will be forever grateful to Bloomfield for his actions.



“Our family wonders if Ryley would have made it without that man’s First Aid and care. Would he have bled out and died, leaving a void in our family that could never be filled?” she asks.



For his part, Bloomfield is appreciative that the family and victim are grateful.



“The kid messaged me and said, ‘I’m back to work.’ That was appreciated.”