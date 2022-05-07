HP man sentenced on manslaughter charge

SPN staff

A High Prairie man was sentenced to five years in jail for the May 17, 2020 killing of Christopher Valiquette.

Valiquette, 34, a resident of Swan River First nation, died after an altercation in the early hours of a Sunday morning, from what appeared to be stab wounds, numerous press reports cited.

The crime happened in a driveway in southwest Slave Lake. May 19, Vernon Wayne Laboucan, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Laboucan first appeared in Slave Lake provincial court on July 8, 2020. The matter was later put over to Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 14-25, 2021.

A spokesperson for Queen’s Bench says the case was adjourned several times “until he pleaded guilty to the lesser and included offence of manslaughter on April 13.”

The next day, April 14, Laboucan was sentenced to five years. Taking time already served in custody, Laboucan has 16 months left to serve.

Laboucan, who was also prohibited from possessing any firearms for life, was in custody since May 19.