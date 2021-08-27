HP mandatory mask bylaw terminated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has ditched its controversial mandatory face covering [mask] bylaw.

Council scrapped the bylaw at a 15-minute special meeting of council Aug. 26 despite the fact COVID cases had risen to 39 in the region.

The decision means no one is required by law to wear a mask within town limits. In effect, council has decided to follow the Government of Alberta’s rules regarding the wearing of masks.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk acknowledged the rising number of cases while making the motion to scrap the bylaw.

“There are good reasons to wear a mask,” he said.

But he added citizens were confused over the difference in council’s bylaw [mandatory mask wearing] and the Province [not wearing a mask], not to mention the numerous emails and phone calls he received.

“We should repeal it.”

Panasiuk then asked councillors for opinions.

“It should be matter of choice,” said Councillor Brian Gilroy.

However, he expressed concern over the verbal abuse some citizens are receiving, especially frontline workers, over their choice to wear a mask.

The issue of not knowing the number of cases in town limits also concerned him. The 39 cases referred to is the number in the Big Lakes County region.

“I wish AHS [Alberta Health Services] would tell us how many [cases] there are in our town but they can’t,” he said.

While not disagreeing with Gilroy on the abuse from citizens, Councillor Donna Deynaka said, “I don’t think you can legislate how people react. That’s their choice.”

She favoured repealing the bylaw.

“At this point, I think it’s causing too much confusion. At this point, because of all the confusion, the Province not having one, we having one. . .”

Councillor Arlen Quartly also said everyone has a free choice which should be respected whether to wear a mask or not, but favoured scrapping the bylaw.

“I want the confusion to go away,” he said. “We should follow the Provincial guidelines to keep everyone on the same page.”

Council gave all three readings to repealing the bylaw which passed by a 3-1 vote with Gilroy opposing. Councillors Michael Long and Judy Stenhouse were absent.

Gilroy could have stopped the repealing of the bylaw by voting against the motion to proceed unanimously to third reading but chose to not do so.

“I’m standing up for the people who [asked me to],” he said.

But he added he believed in democracy and the majority of council clearly wanted to bylaw appealed.

“I know it’s a contentious issue and I know it will continue to be,” said Panasiuk.

Council implemented the bylaw at its Nov. 10, 2020 meeting. The bylaw comes into effect when there are 15 COVID cases and remains in effect for 15 days after the number of cases are under 15 cases. Soon after the Province mandated their own mask bylaw. July 1, most restrictions were eased. At one point, when cases were below 15, the bylaw was not in effect.

Delegations oppose mask bylaw

At council’s regular meeting Aug. 24, council heard from two delegations opposing the bylaw.

Tammy Kaleta, owner of deSIGNS by Tam, said the bylaw was affecting her business and putting her in an uncomfortable position. Customers’ confusion over having to wear a mask or not only added to the situation.

“I am made to feel like I am breaking the law,” she told council.

“We are being laughed at over this bylaw.

“Why does it exist? Is it enforceable? Drop your bylaw.”

She added 80 per cent of the people who have died from COVID are over 80 years of age.

And she added, as a business “we are already suffering.”

Michelle Strebchuk, owner of At Wits End Wellness Centre, a massage therapy business, also spoke. She believes masks are ineffective.

“Bacteria in the masks create a greater risk” [than COVID],” she said.

“This is nowhere near contagious as we think,” she added.

She added a majority of town businesses were not enforcing the bylaw.

“As a small business owner, I leave it up to the customers. It’s their choice.”

Deynaka, who earlier favoured the bylaw, said she no longer does.

“It may not have been my finest hour,” she said, adding it did create confusion.

“It’s been clearly pointed out to us. It’s not enforceable. My apologies to everybody.”

Panasiuk alluded to numerous phone calls and emails received.

“It has not been favourable, he said. “Like you said, it’s not enforceable.”