HP mask bylaw amended

It is mandatory to wear a mask in High Prairie when there are 15 or more cases in the Big Lakes County region. Council amended its bylaw Dec. 8.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“15 for 15!”



It’s the catchy phrase people should remember easy, says High Prairie town council after amending its face covering [mask] bylaw at its Dec. 8 meeting.



The bylaw, which kicks into effect when cases in the local Big Lakes County region reach 15 [or when the Government of Alberta declares so], was unclear about when it ceased to exist, CAO Rod Risling told council.



For example, if there are 15 cases one day, then 14 the next, the public would be confused, he added.



Councillor Michael Long moved that the bylaw ceases when there are “less than 15 [cases] for 15 consecutive days.”



It passed with only Councillor Judy Stenhouse opposed. She has opposed any mask bylaw since Day 1.



“Fifteen days, 15 cases, easy to remember,” said Risling.



“Makes more sense,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly. “Easy to explain.”



He did question; however, if the proposal made sense because the quarantine period for COVID-19 is 10 days.



Nonetheless, council agreed the “15 for 15” would be easy for the public to remember.