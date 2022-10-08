HP Minor Hockey nets $5,000 for ice time

High Prairie Minor Hockey Association accepted a $5,000 cheque Sept. 22 from Twice is Nice Boutique Society for ice time for pond hockey to make the sport more affordable for low-income families. Left-right, are minor hockey pond hockey/rec hockey director Jonathon Hesse, Twice is Nice president Diana Oliver, minor hockey equipment director Candis Haire and minor hockey U18 director Mat Boldt.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Minor Hockey Association has scored a major donation to provide ice time for pond hockey at local arenas for the 2022-23 hockey season.

The association received a $5,000 cheque from the Twice is Nice Boutique Society on Sept. 22.

Society president Diana Oliver says the donation will buy ice time at the Sports Palace and the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to make it more affordable for children and youth in low-income families.

“Affordability has become a big issue for parents and their families,” Oliver writes in a letter to the association.

“We are pleased that you and your team have ‘put your best forward’ in an attempt to make the sport of hockey more user friendly for all children that may be interested regardless of their family incomes.”

Minor hockey is eager to introduce pond hockey for children and youth 18 and under.

“We greatly appreciate your donation and support,” minor hockey equipment director Candis Haire says.

Twice is Nice is pleased to be a partner after minor hockey U18 director Mat Boldt presented the proposal to the society board.

“We are hopeful that you will be able to get respectable ice time for pond hockey activities,” Oliver writes in the letter.

Twice is Nice is also working with minor hockey to provide affordable hockey equipment at the boutique located at 5211 – 49 St.

Located in the downtown Elks Hall, Twice is Nice is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Twice is Nice opened Jan. 27, 2021 to offer customers quality good use items and to support other community organizations and projects.