HP Museum gets $4,000 culture grant

An Alberta Culture Day celebration in High Prairie can now proceed, thanks to a grant from Alberta Culture.

The High Prairie Museum was notified July 13 it has received a $4,000 grant to host the celebration in September, dates to be announced.

The grant was not as much as the museum applied for, but still allows them to proceed with a celebration.

The museum will begin working with its partner in the event, the High Prairie Municipal Library. One condition of the grant is it has to cover at least two days.

The museum also does not want to hold the event the same day as the Pioneer Threshermans Association Harvest Festival Sept. 10 and will do everything possible to avoid the same date.