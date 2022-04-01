HP Museum holding Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny is hiding eggs at the High Prairie Museum this year and children are invited to come and find them!

Come to the museum April 13-14 to find the eggs and enter for a chance to win one of two baskets. While looking for eggs, take a break for pictures in the Easter booth.

Two baskets can be won: one for children 12 years and under, and one for adults.

Children under 12 years old attending the museum to look for eggs much be accompanied by an adult.