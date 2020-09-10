HP Museum secures $20,000+ grant

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society has scored a big win.



Manager Darlene Adams was informed by e-mail Aug. 13 that they were successful with their COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund Grant from Heritage Canada for $20,955.



“This will really help to offset the loss of gift shop and framing sales due to the museum closure and tough economic times,” says Adams.



She adds she is not sure when the grant will be forwarded to the museum but, nonetheless, it was good news.

Tours planned

In other news, Adams is discussing short-term and long-term museum school tours and programming with local teachers.



“We are working to come up with solutions that work for the schools and the museum,” she says.



Summer visitors were consistent.



“We have been very busy the last few weeks, with a lot of out of town travelers.”



She adds people see the Visitor Information Centre signs and drop in to visit. Staff assist, if possible, and provide tours to those interested.