HP NLC campus nears completion

Project crews continue to work on the façade at the new Northern Lakes College in High Prairie on the east side of the building.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to construct the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie is getting closer to the end.



“The project is 84 per cent complete,” says Paul Chaulk, NLC director of facilities and ancilliary services.



Construction and paving of the parking lot has been delayed by rainy and wet weather, says a project update e-mailed by the college Sept. 14.



“The schedule for the parking lot has a revised completion of early October,” Chaulk says.



Crews started to lay the groundwork for the parking lot on Aug. 31 and asphalt was scheduled to be completed by the end of September.



Landscaping was also planned to start in the middle of September.



Workers are in the final stages to complete interior millwork and electrical and plumbing finish and fixtures.



Crews are scheduled to soon start work on the exterior veil façade, landscaping and install the security and access system.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.



NLC plans to host a grand opening by the end of the year, says board chair Daniel Vandermeulen, of High Prairie.



However, the college is uncertain how restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic will impact the celebrations.



Health services and academic programs and trades training will be enhanced at the campus. The new campus also features the first foods services program for the college that celebrates 50 years in 2020.



As well, the building includes 33 individual learning suites, 12 classrooms and a health programs lab with space to accommodate up to eight beds.



Three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork are also part of the two-storey 33,000- square-foot building.



When completed, the facility will be one of the highest-utilized campus buildings in the college’s 25 campuses.



The Net Zero Ready building is constructed of sustainable materials, including a high-performance envelope and high-efficiency windows.



Swaths of natural light and geothermal heating and cooling will cut health and cooling costs.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.