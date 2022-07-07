HP NLC grand opening Aug. 16

Northern Lakes College is celebrating the grand opening of its High Prairie Campus Aug. 16.
Celebrations begin at 1:30 p.m. with special guest remarks and the ribbon cutting followed by guided campus tours at 2 p.m. NLC is pleased to share the facility’s LEED Silver, net-zero features during the guided tours.
Celebrations were postponed after the campus opened due to COVID restrictions.

