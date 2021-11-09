HP Peace officer facing charges after ASIRT investigation

Town of High Prairie Community Peace Officer 1 Lyndon Moore is facing charges from an incident in 2019 while employed by the City of Calgary Police Service.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has restricted Community Peace Officer 1 Lyndon Moore to desk duty after he was charged with several crimes Oct. 29.

Moore was working for the City of Calgary Police Service in 2019 when he was involved in an arrest that resulted in the apprehension of a subject wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team [ASIRT] investigated and charged Moore with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.

The Town of High Prairie called a special meeting Nov. 1 to deal with the matter. They issued a news release but did not disclose the charges.

However, as in all criminal cases, the news release stated, “Mr. Moore is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

They added, “Mr. Moore is not acting in the capacity of a peace officer or bylaw officer. He has been assigned to desk duty.”

ASIRT’s news release states the incident involving Moore occurred Sept. 7, 2019 after Calgary police officers found two men rummaging through donation bins behind the Salvation Army thrift store. While officers were checking the men’s identities, one man tried to run away on foot. One officer ran after a man while Moore joined the pursuit in his police vehicle.

“While the man was running through a parking lot, he was stuck by the police vehicle and taken into custody,” says ASIRT.

The man suffered several broken ribs and a fractured right wrist. It prompted ASIRT to believe they found “reasonable ground” that a crime was committed.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson, QC, determined Moore should be charged.

Moore was released on a promise to appear and will appear in court Dec. 8.

Moore began his duties as Community Peace Officer 1 in High Prairie on May 3. He had 22 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces [15 years reserves] and 10 years service with the Calgary Police Service.