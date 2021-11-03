HP Post Office first pilot project in Canada

High Prairie Post Office has become the first location of Canada Post to become a community hub model with expanded services in a pilot project. Watch for more information and what’s new inside the post office in the South Peace News issue of Nov. 17.

To better meet the needs of area residents and Indigenous communities in the region, Canada Post has added new services to the High Prairie Post Office through a new community hub model – the first of its kind in Canada.

The post office is the first Canada Post location to offer new services through the community hub model, say a news release from Canada Post dated Nov. 2.

That means residents can now access some financial and other services, in addition to postal services.

Located on 52 Ave, the post office features 24-hour parcel drop-off and pick-up services, parcel lockers and contactless induction.

The site also provides money services, such as Canada Post MyMoney Loan and an ATM, as well as small-business support services.

The company is piloting the new hub model to assess its effectiveness to improve community access to important products and services and to help local businesses connect with customers.

Canada Post will use the pilot project to improve service throughout the retail postal network.

The High Prairie Post office serves as a hub for about 11,000 people, including up to 8,000 Indigenous people in the Metis Settlements and First Nations communities.

Watch for more information and photos on the South Peace News website and print issue of Nov. 17.